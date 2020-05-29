Broncos make promotions in personnel department

Matt Russell, a 12-year veteran of the Broncos' personnel department, has been promoted to vice president of Player Personnel.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway announced on Friday several promotions within the team’s personnel department.

Matt Russell

Matt Russell has been promoted to vice president of player personnel.

Russell has overseen the Broncos' day-to-day operations in the pro personnel and college scouting departments since 2012 as director of player personnel. The Broncos said Friday that Russell will continue to assist Elway and initially joined the Broncos as director of college scouting in 2009.

Mark Thewes

Mark Thewes has been promoted to vice president of football operations and compliance.

Thewes joined the Broncos as assistant to the head coach in 2009 before spending the last eight seasons as the director of team administration.

Tony Lazzaro

Tony Lazzaro has been named senior director, football technology and Research.

The Broncos said Lazzaro will lead the team’s Football Information Systems and Football Analytics departments, which provide information and research to football operations.

Darren Mougey

Darren Mougey has been promoted to assistant director of college scouting.

Mougey, previously the team’s western regional scout, will work closely with Russell and College Scouting Director Brian Stark on all areas of the college scouting process while also maintaining his responsibilities evaluating the Western region, according to the Broncos.

Karl Schreiner

Karl Schreiner has been promoted to director, football information systems.

The Broncos said Friday that Schreiner designs, builds and maintains all internal systems supporting personnel, coaches, trainers, and the strength and conditioning staff.

Scott Flaska

Scott Flaska has been named senior manager, football analytics.

Flaska works with the Broncos' football operations departments to design and implement data-driven research and solutions.

Richard Hildebrand

Richard Hildebrand has been promoted to senior software engineer.

Hildebrand contributes to the Broncos' software development.

Emily Kuehler

Emily Kuehler has been promoted to data scientist.

Kuehler assists the Football Technology and Research Department with data collection and analysis.

