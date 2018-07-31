For the first time since last year _ that final game loss to Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs – the Broncos are putting on pads. Today.

When the pads pop, the competition really begins.

The positions where the battles are heated? Start with running back.

Rookie Royce Freeman will get a chance to unseat Devontae Booker as the starter. De’Angelo Henderson, Local standout Phillip Lindsay and David Williams will compete for that No. 3 game-day roster spot.

On defense, it’s the defensive line.

“Yeah, man, our D-line group is stacked,’’ said Broncos’ nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. “Coach (Bill Kollar) was telling us yesterday that we have so much talent in our room during preseason that everyone should go showcase because even if you don’t land here there’s going to be a place for you somewhere on a roster. That’s how much depth we have.’’

The Broncos have 10 defensive linemen who have NFL experience, and only six spots.

Football played in pads. How about that. The fun starts at 9:30 a.m. today and Wednesday.

Rod Mackey, KUSA

