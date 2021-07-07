Broncos QB Drew Lock poses with troopers in Kansas after lug-nut nearly goes through windshield

SALINA, Kan. — Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock was the subject of a scary incident on Wednesday afternoon on I-70 in Kansas.
Thankfully, Lock is just fine.
His windshield? Not so much.
Trooper Ben Gardner of the Kansas Highway Patrol tweeted photos of a lug-nut that flew "across the median" and struck Lock's car and windshield. The piece of metal implanted into the windshield but luckily did not go through it.
Gardner continued in his tweet telling Lock "glad your seatbelt was fastened" and "have a safe season now and into the future."
Gardner said Lock was traveling across Kansas, but it's unclear if the quarterback was headed back to Denver where he works or Kansas City where he is from.
The next tweet from Gardner was the best part, as Lock posed with two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers with a smile on his face.
"You never know who you can help," the tweet read.
Lock is entering his third season with the Broncos and will be in a QB competition with Teddy Bridgewater when training camp opens later this month.
>> Video above: 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis goes 1-on-1 with Lock
>> Top stories are curated daily just for you!
