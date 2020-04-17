BRISTOL, Conn. — Drew Lock and Melvin Gordon will be taking the football field sooner rather than later.

The virtual football field that is.

The Broncos duo is participating in ESPN's celebrity "Madden 20 NFL" tournament slated to kick off next Monday on the network's social and digital platforms. The championship will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 10:00 a.m. MST on Sunday, April 26.

A following is the list of the participants, as announced by the network on Thursday:

Cam Jordan – New Orleans Saints defensive end

Chris Weidman – UFC athlete and former middleweight champion

Daniel Cormier – UFC athlete and former UFC heavyweight champion

DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals wide receiver

Devonta Freeman – NFL running back

Drew Lock – Denver Broncos quarterback

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown – Baltimore Ravens wide receiver

Katie Nolan – ESPN host, Always Late with Katie Nolan

Lil Yachty – rapper, singer and songwriter

Melvin Gordon – Denver Broncos running back

Omar Raja – ESPN digital and social content commentator

Pat McAfee – ESPN analyst and contributor

Snoop Dogg – rapper, producer, entrepreneur and actor

Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills wide receiver

Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs tight end

YG – rapper and actor

The winner of the tournament will receive a donation to Feeding America in their name, ESPN said. The amount of the donation is unclear.

The tournament bracket is scheduled to be released this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. MST on ESPN2.

