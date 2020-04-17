BRISTOL, Conn. — Drew Lock and Melvin Gordon will be taking the football field sooner rather than later.
The virtual football field that is.
The Broncos duo is participating in ESPN's celebrity "Madden 20 NFL" tournament slated to kick off next Monday on the network's social and digital platforms. The championship will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 10:00 a.m. MST on Sunday, April 26.
A following is the list of the participants, as announced by the network on Thursday:
- Cam Jordan – New Orleans Saints defensive end
- Chris Weidman – UFC athlete and former middleweight champion
- Daniel Cormier – UFC athlete and former UFC heavyweight champion
- DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals wide receiver
- Devonta Freeman – NFL running back
- Drew Lock – Denver Broncos quarterback
- Marquise “Hollywood” Brown – Baltimore Ravens wide receiver
- Katie Nolan – ESPN host, Always Late with Katie Nolan
- Lil Yachty – rapper, singer and songwriter
- Melvin Gordon – Denver Broncos running back
- Omar Raja – ESPN digital and social content commentator
- Pat McAfee – ESPN analyst and contributor
- Snoop Dogg – rapper, producer, entrepreneur and actor
- Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills wide receiver
- Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs tight end
- YG – rapper and actor
The winner of the tournament will receive a donation to Feeding America in their name, ESPN said. The amount of the donation is unclear.
The tournament bracket is scheduled to be released this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. MST on ESPN2.
