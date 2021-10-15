What to know before Sunday's Broncos-Raiders game

New head coach Rich Bisaccia and the Las Vegas Raiders face the Broncos on Sunday.

DENVER — Welcome back, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon with a full crowd of 76,125 allowed.

For many fans attending Sunday’s game, this will mark their first time back at Empower Field at Mile High since 2019. Only a few thousand fans were allowed for some home games last season.

Consistent with local guidelines, the Broncos said there are no restrictions at Empower Field at Mile High for fans who are vaccinated. Guests who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering to protect themselves and others.

Here's what you need to know before heading to the stadium on Sunday:

Game Time

The Denver Broncos (3-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) kick off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday for the Week 6 matchup. Parking lots open at 10 a.m. and gates open at 12:30 p.m.

The Broncos encourage fans to arrive early. The Broncos said that to enjoy pregame festivities, including player warm-ups, fans should enter the stadium gates before 1:20 p.m.

Tickets

While tickets are sold out for Sunday's game, some tickets are available for Verified Resale for as low as $90 at Ticketmaster.com.

Pregame ceremony

As part of Sunday’s pregame festivities, former Broncos safety Steve Atwater will address the crowd as his Pro Football Hall of Fame decal is unveiled next to his name in the Ring of Fame on the Level 5 façade of the stadium.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 2 p.m. for the ceremony.

Halftime ceremony

The Broncos will celebrate the Ring of Fame induction of Mike Shanahan during halftime on Sunday when his name will be unveiled on the Ring of Fame façade of Empower Field at Mile High.

Fan Health Promise

According to the Broncos, all ticketholders must agree that neither they, nor any of their guests, will attend a game if any one or more of the following is true on game day:

Within the prior 14 days, they have tested positive for, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19;

Within the prior 48 hours, they have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4⁰F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the CDC);

Within the prior 14 days, they have traveled to any state or international territory identified by federal or applicable local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

Face Coverings

Vaccinated patrons are not required to wear a mask, while unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to wear one.

The Broncos said mask policies may be adjusted based on the latest local requirements and in accordance with NFL protocols.

Health and Sanitation

The Broncos have installed 800 hand sanitizer stations, installed UV-C lights under escalators, added bipolar ionization in the stadium's HVAC system and transformed all bathrooms to touchless systems, including toilets, sinks and paper towel dispensers.

Clear Bag Policy

The NFL's clear bag policy will be in effect for all Denver Broncos games. Only clear-sided bags, no larger than 12" by 12" by 6", are allowed. One-gallon clear resealable bags are also allowed.

A small clutch bag or purse no larger than 6.5" x 4.5" will also be permitted. Here's a list of items prohibited at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted once again this season at Empower Field after not being allowed at all in 2020.

Parking

As always, parking will be limited at the stadium.

The Broncos will unveil a new carpool lot this season. Located in Lot A, vehicles with a minimum of four people inside can park for $30 on game day. Limited spots are available, and the lot is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tailgating is not permitted.

Here's Empower Field's parking guide and map.

BroncosRide

RTD will continue its suspension of the BroncosRide bus service to the stadium. The suspension began in March 2020. RTD said the service was suspended due to a reduced level of service due to the pandemic and aligned with the available workforce.

The Broncos encourage fans to use RTD's light rail system, which directly serves Empower Field via the Decatur-Federal (W Line) and Empower Field at Mile High (C, E and W Lines) stops.

Bustang

Bustang, however, will operate from Fort Collins and Colorado Springs to Empower Field for $30 per person. All coaches are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access. Passenger drop-off and pick-up is near the stadium and buses arrive approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

Concessions and cashless payments

Empower Field at Mile High is now a cashless stadium.

Payment options through mobile devices (such as Apple Pay) and traditional scan/chip options for credit/debit cards at all points of sale will be used throughout the stadium.

Proximity to Players

No autographs will be permitted due to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

