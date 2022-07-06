Broncos help raise money for charity with home run derby at Coors Field

The Healthy Swings Charity Derby raised $255,000 for the American Cancer Society.

DENVER — A handful of Denver Broncos players took a crack at a different sport on Tuesday to help raise money for charity.

More than a dozen Broncos participated in the Healthy Swings Charity Derby at Coors Field -- which raised $255,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The home run derby contest itself was won by wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who beat out kicker Brandon McManus.

"Baseball actually was my first love," Sutton said. "It's fun to be able to come out and do events like this."

Picture perfect day ❤️💜💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/lZkqOzV0iL — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 8, 2022

