Everything you need to know before Saturday's full-capacity Broncos game

DENVER — Welcome back, Broncos Country.

The Denver Broncos will host a full-capacity crowd at Empower Field at Mile High this weekend for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019.

The Broncos welcome the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday with a full crowd of 76,125 allowed. Only a few thousand fans were allowed for some games last season.

The Broncos and Rams kick off at 7 p.m. in the preseason finale.

Consistent with local guidelines, the Broncos said there are no restrictions at Empower Field at Mile High for fans who are vaccinated. Guests who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering to protect themselves and others.

Here's what you need to know before heading to the stadium on Saturday.

Tickets

While tickets are sold out for Saturday's game, there are many available for Verified Resale for as low as $20 at Ticketmaster.com.

Fan Health Promise

According to the Broncos, all ticketholders must agree that neither they, nor any of their guests, will attend a game if any one or more of the following is true on game day:

Within the prior 14 days, they have tested positive for, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19;

Within the prior 48 hours, they have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4⁰F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the CDC);

Within the prior 14 days, they have traveled to any state or international territory identified by federal or applicable local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

Face Coverings

Vaccinated patrons are not required to wear a mask, while unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to wear one.

The Broncos said mask policies may be adjusted based on the latest local requirements and in accordance with NFL protocols.

Health and Sanitation

The Broncos have installed 800 hand sanitizer stations, installed UV-C lights under escalators, added bipolar ionization in the stadium's HVAC system and transformed all bathrooms to touchless systems, including toilets, sinks and paper towel dispensers.

Clear Bag Policy

The NFL's clear bag policy will be in effect for all Denver Broncos games. Only clear-sided bags, no larger than 12" by 12" by 6", are allowed. One-gallon clear resealable bags are also allowed.

A small clutch bag or purse no larger than 6.5" x 4.5" will also be permitted. Here's a list of items prohibited at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted this season at Empower Field after being banned in 2020.

Parking

As always, parking will be limited at the stadium.

The Broncos will unveil a new carpool lot this season. Located in Lot A, vehicles with a minimum of four people inside can park for $30 on game day. Limited spots are available, and the lot is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tailgating is not permitted.

Here's Empower Field's parking guide and map.

BroncosRide

RTD will continue its suspension of the BroncosRide bus service to the stadium. The suspension began in March 2020. RTD said the service was suspended due to a reduced level of service due to the pandemic and aligned with the available workforce.

The Broncos encourage fans to use RTD's light rail system, which directly serves Empower Field via the Decatur-Federal (W Line) and Empower Field at Mile High (C, E and W Lines) stops.

Concessions and cashless payments

Empower Field at Mile High is now a cashless stadium.

Payment options through mobile devices (such as Apple Pay) and traditional scan/chip options for credit/debit cards at all points of sale will be used throughout the stadium.

Proximity to Players

No autographs will be permitted due to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

TV

This weekend's Broncos game will air on KTVD Ch. 20 (that's 657 on Xfinity) as well as 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS mobile app and 9NEWS streaming apps.

The live stream is only available to people who are in the 9NEWS viewing area due to NFL regulations.

If you watch 9NEWS over the air, you may need to rescan your antenna to receive our recently-updated, high-powered signal.

How to add the 9NEWS app to your streaming device

For Roku, add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

The free 9NEWS app for Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV allows you to stream live events – including our daily news shows like Mile High Mornings and Next with Kyle Clark.

You can also watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

