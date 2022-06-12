Broncos vs. Rams Christmas Day game to also air on Nickelodeon

SpongeBob SquarePants' Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) will join in on the commentary.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Denver Broncos are getting "Nick-ified!"

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon have announced that the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day will be getting the slime treatment on Nick.

CBS Sports' Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle, and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green will serve as the commentators, with Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) as sideline reporter. In addition, Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) from SpongeBob SquarePants will join in on the commentary live from Bikini Bottom.

Famous for its fun, brightly-colored augmented reality graphic elements, the broadcast has been met with positive acclaim by both media and fans for introducing the game to a younger audience.

This will serve as the third live NFL telecast to be broadcasted also on Nickelodeon and the first non-playoff game to be given the slime treatment. The first was a Wild Card playoff game between the Chicago Bears vs the New Orleans Saints. The second was also a Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos game against the Rams will be broadcasted as normal on CBS (announcers TBA) with the slime-filled version to air exclusively on Nickelodeon and via NFL+.

Kickoff is scheduled to be at 2:30 p.m. (MT).

CBS Sports and @Nickelodeon to Deliver "Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game" to Fans of All Ages on Christmas Day



Release: https://t.co/ESGTgn8SBe pic.twitter.com/Us93a8lkoq — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) December 6, 2022

