Broncos vs. Rams: Watch tonight's game on KTVD, 9NEWS app

The first full-capacity Broncos game since 2019 will air on KTVD, 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS mobile and streaming apps.

DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos will host a full-capacity crowd at Empower Field at Mile High for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019.

The Broncos welcome the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, for the third and final preseason contest, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Our coverage begins at 6 p.m. on KTVD Ch. 20 (657 on Xfinity) as well as 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS mobile app and 9NEWS streaming apps.

The live stream is only available to people who are in the 9NEWS viewing area due to NFL regulations.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 Kickoff: 7 p.m. MT

7 p.m. MT Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver TV: KTVD Ch. 20 (657 on Xfinity)

KTVD Ch. 20 (657 on Xfinity) Streaming: 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS streaming app, 9NEWS mobile app

9NEWS.com, 9NEWS streaming app, 9NEWS mobile app Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

