Broncos opponent announced for Christmas Day game

Two of the 17 games on the Broncos' schedule are now known. It would now be an upset if Broncos didn't open Sunday Night Football at Seattle.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There will be London on Halloween weekend for the Denver Broncos and now Los Angeles on Christmas Day.

The NFL announced another set of games Tuesday morning, this time for games broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon. One of the games announced was the Broncos playing at the defending-Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams at 2:30 p.m. MST Christmas Day.

The Rams play at state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium and feature such stars as defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Aaron Donald.

Two of the Broncos’ 17 games are now known. Last week, the league announced the Broncos would play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 30 with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. Colorado time.

The other 15 games on the Broncos’ schedule will be announced at 6 p.m. Thursday.

There had been speculation the Broncos might play the Rams in the Thursday night regular-season opener Sept. 8. With that possibility gone, it would be a natural if the Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson opened Sunday night at Seattle, where Wilson played the first 10 seasons of his career. If that happens, Russell Wilson’s debut with the Broncos would be broadcast on 9NEWS.

A road game at Las Vegas is another possibilty for the Broncos' opener.

The Broncos last played on Christmas Day in 2016 when they were whipped by the Kansas City Chiefs, 33-10, at Arrowhead.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.