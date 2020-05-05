Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay announces he's officially a father

The hometown hero shared the news on his Instagram page Monday night.

DENVER — In early February Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay announced he was going to become a father in an Instagram post.

Fewer than three months later, the baby has arrived.

The hometown hero once again shared the news on his Instagram page Monday night.

Lindsay included the caption "The young prince has arrived!!! 😍 #proudfather" on the post and the comments offering congratulations immediately started rolling in.

Colorado native and NFL star Christian McCaffrey commented, "Congrats bro! 🤟🏼"

Teammate Kareem Jackson said, "Congrats my brother 🙏🏾🙏🏾" and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson commented, "Congrats bro 💯🍾."

Lindsay has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL – the first undrafted player in NFL history to do so.

A South High School graduate, Lindsay played college football at the University of Colorado.