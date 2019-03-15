The Broncos got their starting tight end back.

The team reached agreement Friday with Jeff Heuerman on a two-year contract that has a maximum value of $9 million.

9NEWS was the first to report of Heuerman’s new deal with the Broncos.

Win some and lose some. Broncos edge rusher Shaq Barrett reached agreement on a one-year contract with Tampa Bay. He confirmed ESPN's Adam Shefter's report that the deal was worth $5 million. With the Bucs, Barrett will get a chance to compete for a starting outside linebacker in the 3-4 system he fits.

It was a bittersweet moment for Barrett as he Colorado was his home in college (Colorado State) and his five professional seasons with the Broncos.

"I knew it was coming but I didn't want it to come,'' he said. "I wanted to be in Denver. That's my home. That's my family's home. It just didn't work out football-wise.''

Heuerman has $2 million fully guaranteed among his $4 million payout this season. In 2020 he has a $3 million base salary with $1 million in 46-man per-game bonuses and another $1 million in incentives.

Heuerman got married February 16 in Denver. He loves it here. He entered free agency with a goal of staying put.

"For the most part we held off on everything else,’’ he said. “I know they wanted me back and I wanted to come back. I have unfinished business in Denver. I want to be a part of getting this thing turned around. I would have had an empty hole leaving Denver. I would have felt like I left something out there.

“We got Joe Flacco. We’ve signed some other free agents. We’ve got some young guys. I think the biggest thing is I want to help bring some stability here. Since I’ve been here we’ve had what, five quarterbacks? Four offensive coordinators. Three head coaches.

“I think stability -- especially with our young guys -- I just want to be a part of bringing stability so guys are around here for the bulk of their careers and we get this thing rolling. It will be something special.’’

A third-round selection out of Ohio State in the 2015 draft, Heuerman has battled injuries from the start, but he had a career-best 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns last year. His blocking has also come on to where he helped the Broncos record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from running backs C.J. Anderson in 2017 and Phillip Lindsay in 2018.

Denver Broncos GM John Elway, Joe Flacco and head coach Vic Fangio introduce Flacco on Friday, March 15, 2019.

