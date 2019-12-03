KUSA – The Broncos have reached agreement with cornerback-safety Kareem Jackson on a three-year contract, a source told 9NEWS.

Jackson, 31, may play both cornerback and safety for the Broncos. He may be older, but he’s playing better than he ever has. Ranked fifth, just behind Chris Harris Jr., among cornerbacks last year, according to overall grades posted by Pro Football Focus. And Jackson was No. 1 among corners in run defense. The three-year deal is worth $33 million.

Which isn’t a surprise considering he started at both corner and safety for Houston last year.

Houston Texans strong safety Kareem Jackson taunts the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

AP

This is a guy who can play nickel corner/free safety and outside zone corner. If he loses a step in coverage, he could always play full-time safety – a position where the Broncos have a need if they don’t promote Will Parks to replace the released Darian Stewart.

He is a sound tackler and is coming off arguably his best season in what was year 9 with the Houston Texans. He would be able to play outside corner in Vic Fangio’s zone schemes, nickel corner in man-to-man, and free safety.

Jackson just finished up a four-year, $34 million extension.

Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) celebrates a tackle during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP