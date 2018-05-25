Follow @MikeKlis

KUSA – The Broncos have reached agreement with third-round rookie cornerback Isaac Yiadom on a four-year contract.

The deal is worth exactly $3,687,086 million with a signing bonus of $761,516. 9News was the first to report on the contract agreement and terms. Yiadom was the Broncos’ second of two, third-round draft picks. Running back Royce Freeman, who was taken No. 71 overall, is still unsigned as is first-round draft pick Bradley Chubb.

Yiadom was taken No. 99 overall out of Boston College and became the Broncos’ eighth draft pick to sign.

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos Cornerback Isaac Yiadom Isaac Yiadom #20 of the Boston College Eagles celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images) 01 / 09 Isaac Yiadom #20 of the Boston College Eagles celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images) 01 / 09

Follow @MikeKlis

© 2018 KUSA