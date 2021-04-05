Broncos reach agreement with veteran right tackle Bobby Massie

Former Bears and Cardinal starter won a 4-man audition Wednesday at Broncos' headquarters. Massie replaces Ja'Wuan James, who suffered season-ending Achilles injury.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bobby Massie won the Great Right Tackle Audition.

Following a workout of four veteran right tackles Wednesday at the Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center, the Broncos picked former Arizona Cardinal and Chicago Bear starter Bobby Massie. He beat out Cameron Fleming, Dennis Kelly and Jermaine Eluemunor.

The Broncos and Massie agreed on a one-year deal that has a maximum value of $4 million if he reaches play-time incentives. Massie, who turns 32 on August 1, is a 6-foot-6, 325 pound, eight-year starter including the past five seasons with the Bears. He missed a combined 14 games the past two years with ankle and knee injuries.

He will replace Ja’Wuan James as the Broncos’ starting right tackle. James suffered an Achilles injury last week and was placed on season-ending reserve non-football-related injury list, a transaction that could cost him his otherwise “guaranteed” $10.58 million salary.

> Video above: Broncos lose Ja'Wuan James for the season.

