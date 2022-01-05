Broncos, Bonitto reach agreement on 4-year contract

The second-round edge rusher will get a $1.4 million signing bonus. Three other draft picks also agree to terms on four-year deals.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just in time for rookie minicamp, Nik Bonitto buys the first pizzas.

The Denver Broncos’ first draft pick -- albeit not until the final, No. 64 selection in the second round – Bonitto reached agreement Wednesday on a four-year, $5.8 million contract that includes a $1.4 million signing bonus, sources told 9NEWS.

Bonitto is an outside linebacker/edge rusher from Oklahoma. He was one of four Broncos draft picks who reached four-year agreements Wednesday. Fifth-round center Luke Wattenberg, sixth-round defensive tackle Matt Henningsen and seventh-round cornerback Faion Hicks also agreed to terms. They will sign their deals when they report Thursday to the Broncos’ rookie minicamp.

Most of the five other Broncos’ draft picks – third-round tight end Greg Dulcich, fourth-round cornerback Demarri Mathis, fourth-round defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, fifth-round safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and fifth-round returner Montrell Washington – figure to reach agreements Thursday with the possible exception of Dulcich. Third-round draft picks generally take longer to reach agreements because that round offers more negotiating room in year 3 and 4 salaries.

A look at the contracts for the four Broncos’ draft picks:

Player ……………………..… Rd (Pk) …. Sign bonus … 4-yr value

Nik Bonitto, OLB ……….... 2 (64) … $1,399,556 … $5,801,888

Luke Wattenberg, C ..… 5 (171) ….… $287,716 … $3,947,716

Matt Henningsen, DT … 6 (206) ……. $162,080 … $3,822,080

Faion Hicks, CB …………. 7 (232) ……. $101,680 … $3,761,680

