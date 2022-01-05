x
Denver Broncos

Broncos, Bonitto reach agreement on 4-year contract

The second-round edge rusher will get a $1.4 million signing bonus. Three other draft picks also agree to terms on four-year deals.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just in time for rookie minicamp, Nik Bonitto buys the first pizzas.

The Denver Broncos’ first draft pick -- albeit not until the final, No. 64 selection in the second round – Bonitto reached agreement Wednesday on a four-year, $5.8 million contract that includes a $1.4 million signing bonus, sources told 9NEWS.

Bonitto is an outside linebacker/edge rusher from Oklahoma. He was one of four Broncos draft picks who reached four-year agreements Wednesday. Fifth-round center Luke Wattenberg, sixth-round defensive tackle Matt Henningsen and seventh-round cornerback Faion Hicks also agreed to terms. They will sign their deals when they report Thursday to the Broncos’ rookie minicamp.

Most of the five other Broncos’ draft picks – third-round tight end Greg Dulcich, fourth-round cornerback Demarri Mathis, fourth-round defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, fifth-round safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and fifth-round returner Montrell Washington – figure to reach agreements Thursday with the possible exception of Dulcich. Third-round draft picks generally take longer to reach agreements because that round offers more negotiating room in year 3 and 4 salaries.

A look at the contracts for the four Broncos’ draft picks:

Player ……………………..… Rd (Pk) …. Sign bonus … 4-yr value

Nik Bonitto, OLB ……….... 2 (64) … $1,399,556 … $5,801,888

Luke Wattenberg, C ..… 5 (171) ….… $287,716 … $3,947,716

Matt Henningsen, DT … 6 (206) ……. $162,080 … $3,822,080

Faion Hicks, CB …………. 7 (232) ……. $101,680 … $3,761,680

Credit: AP
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) gestures to fans after sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

