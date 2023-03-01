Broncos players react to Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsing, criticize Skip Bayless

DENVER — Many Denver Broncos went to social media to offer support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamiln, who was taken to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
As of Tuesday morning, Hamlin was in critical condition after he was sedated so a breathing tube could be inserted.
Some Broncos also criticized Fox Sports host Skip Bayless for a tweet he posted shortly after the game was delayed:
Bayless eventually posted a follow-up to his first tweet:
