Broncos players react to Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsing, criticize Skip Bayless

Many members of the Denver Broncos tweeted out support for the Buffalo Bills safety, while some criticized comments made by Fox Sports' Skip Bayless.

DENVER — Many Denver Broncos went to social media to offer support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamiln, who was taken to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As of Tuesday morning, Hamlin was in critical condition after he was sedated so a breathing tube could be inserted.

Wow. I am praying for you @HamlinIsland. Praying for health and safety.🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 3, 2023

Considering the magnitude of what could be happening to one of our NFL brothers on that field, I hope this game is postponed.



We are Humans first.



I pray for every member of the Hamlin family 🙏🏿 — Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) January 3, 2023

Prayers up to @HamlinIsland 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Michael Purcell (@m_purcell64) January 3, 2023

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) January 3, 2023

Somebody please give us an update when you get or hear one. I pray he is ok.. please 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kareem Jackson (@ReemBoi25) January 3, 2023

Dangerous game man 😞 prayers for the Brodie 🙏 — Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) January 3, 2023

Damn Prayers Up 🙏🏾! Scary — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) January 3, 2023

Prayers up 🙏🏾 — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) January 3, 2023

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marlon Mack (@Marlon_Mack25) January 3, 2023

Praying hard for Hamlin🙏🏾

Hardest thing I ever had to watch man — Chase Edmonds (@ChaseEdmonds22) January 3, 2023

Praying for you D Ham!! 🙏🏾 — Essang Bassey (@EBassey21) January 3, 2023

Some Broncos also criticized Fox Sports host Skip Bayless for a tweet he posted shortly after the game was delayed:

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

The tweet represents how us pro athletes get dehumanized because of money and entertainment https://t.co/mrh0NjRgiH — Dre'Mont Jones (@TheOfficial_80) January 3, 2023

I hope I see you face to face… wtf @RealSkipBayless

One’s life is of so much more importance! https://t.co/iZg3w2VGKg — Michael Purcell (@m_purcell64) January 3, 2023

A young man’s life is in question man. Forget football. Be a human. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) January 3, 2023

Bayless eventually posted a follow-up to his first tweet:

Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023



