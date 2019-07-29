ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For his first official depth chart, Broncos head Coach Vic Fangio defers to the veterans.

Kevin Hogan is the No. 2 quarterback. And not rookie Drew Lock, who is the No. 3 QB ahead of fellow rookie Brett Rypien.

And veteran Su’a Cravens is a No. 2 safety, ahead of the likes of Jamal Carter and Dymonte Thomas.

Otherwise, the Broncos’ depth chart had no surprises. Emmanuel Sanders is a No. 1 receiver even though he has yet to participate in team drills during training camp as he continues to recover from last year’s Achilles injury.

Joe Flacco is the No. 1 quarterback and Phillip Lindsay is the No. 1 running back.

Jake Butt, who has been bothered by his left knee injury, is listed as the No. 4 tight end behind Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant and Troy Fumagalli.

Devontae Booker is the top kickoff returner and River Cracraft is the top punt returner.

Here’s the full Broncos depth chart:

Offense

WR: Emmanuel Sanders, DaeSean Hamilton, Juwann Winfree, Kelvin McKnight, River Cracraft, Steven Dunbar Jr.

LT: Garett Bolles, Elijah Wilkinson, Chaz Green

LG: Dalton Risner, Sam Jones, John Leglue

C: Connor McGovern. Jake Brendel, Austin Schlottmann

RG: Ron Leary, Don Barclay, Ryan Crozier

RT: Ja'Wuan James, Jake Rodgers, Quinn Bailey

TE: Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant, Troy Fumagalli, Jake Butt, Austin Fort, Bug Howard

WR: Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Fred Brown, Trinity Benson, Brendan Langley, Jamarius Way, Nick Williams

RB: Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker, Khalfani Muhammad, Devontae Jackson, David Williams

QB: Joe Flacco, Kevin Hogan, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien

FB: Andy Janovich, George Aston

Defense

DE: Adam Gotsis, DeMarcus Walker, Billy Winn

NT: Shelby Harris, Zach Kerr, Mike Purcell

DE: Derek Wolfe, Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams

SLB: Bradley Chubb, Justin Hollins, Aaron Wallace, Ahmad Gooden

WLB: Von Miller, Dekoda Watson, Jeff Holland, Malik Reed

ILB: Josey Jewell, Joseph Jones, Keishawn Bierria, Joe Dineen

ILB: Todd Davis, Alexander Johnson, Josh Watson

LCB: Chris Harris Jr., Isaac Yiadom, Horace Richardson, Alijah Holder

RCB: Bryce Callahan, De'Vante Bausby, Linden Stephens, Trey Johnson

SS: Kareem Jackson, Su'a Cravens, Trey Marshall, Jamal Carter

FS: Justin Simmons, Will Parks, Dymonte Thomas, Shamarko Thomas

Special Teams

PK: Brandon McManus

KO: Brandon McManus

P: Colby Wadman

H: Colby Wadman

LS: Casey Kreiter

KR: Devontae Booker, River Cracraft, Brendan Langley, Devontae Jackson

PR: River Cracraft, DaeSean Hamilton, Brendan Langley, Kelvin McKnight

