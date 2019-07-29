ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For his first official depth chart, Broncos head Coach Vic Fangio defers to the veterans.
Kevin Hogan is the No. 2 quarterback. And not rookie Drew Lock, who is the No. 3 QB ahead of fellow rookie Brett Rypien.
And veteran Su’a Cravens is a No. 2 safety, ahead of the likes of Jamal Carter and Dymonte Thomas.
RELATED: Broncos bringing in top pass-game running back Theo Riddick
RELATED: Drew Lock answers cheers with 7 on 7 passing show
Otherwise, the Broncos’ depth chart had no surprises. Emmanuel Sanders is a No. 1 receiver even though he has yet to participate in team drills during training camp as he continues to recover from last year’s Achilles injury.
Joe Flacco is the No. 1 quarterback and Phillip Lindsay is the No. 1 running back.
Jake Butt, who has been bothered by his left knee injury, is listed as the No. 4 tight end behind Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant and Troy Fumagalli.
Devontae Booker is the top kickoff returner and River Cracraft is the top punt returner.
Here’s the full Broncos depth chart:
Offense
WR: Emmanuel Sanders, DaeSean Hamilton, Juwann Winfree, Kelvin McKnight, River Cracraft, Steven Dunbar Jr.
LT: Garett Bolles, Elijah Wilkinson, Chaz Green
LG: Dalton Risner, Sam Jones, John Leglue
C: Connor McGovern. Jake Brendel, Austin Schlottmann
RG: Ron Leary, Don Barclay, Ryan Crozier
RT: Ja'Wuan James, Jake Rodgers, Quinn Bailey
TE: Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant, Troy Fumagalli, Jake Butt, Austin Fort, Bug Howard
WR: Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Fred Brown, Trinity Benson, Brendan Langley, Jamarius Way, Nick Williams
RB: Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker, Khalfani Muhammad, Devontae Jackson, David Williams
QB: Joe Flacco, Kevin Hogan, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien
FB: Andy Janovich, George Aston
Defense
DE: Adam Gotsis, DeMarcus Walker, Billy Winn
NT: Shelby Harris, Zach Kerr, Mike Purcell
DE: Derek Wolfe, Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams
SLB: Bradley Chubb, Justin Hollins, Aaron Wallace, Ahmad Gooden
WLB: Von Miller, Dekoda Watson, Jeff Holland, Malik Reed
ILB: Josey Jewell, Joseph Jones, Keishawn Bierria, Joe Dineen
ILB: Todd Davis, Alexander Johnson, Josh Watson
LCB: Chris Harris Jr., Isaac Yiadom, Horace Richardson, Alijah Holder
RCB: Bryce Callahan, De'Vante Bausby, Linden Stephens, Trey Johnson
SS: Kareem Jackson, Su'a Cravens, Trey Marshall, Jamal Carter
FS: Justin Simmons, Will Parks, Dymonte Thomas, Shamarko Thomas
Special Teams
PK: Brandon McManus
KO: Brandon McManus
P: Colby Wadman
H: Colby Wadman
LS: Casey Kreiter
KR: Devontae Booker, River Cracraft, Brendan Langley, Devontae Jackson
PR: River Cracraft, DaeSean Hamilton, Brendan Langley, Kelvin McKnight
RELATED: Think you're the No. 1 Bronco fan? Enter the 9FanCard Contest
RELATED: Lindsay's chiropractic treatement wasn't what it was cracked up to be
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports