Retired Broncos numbers get new signage at Denver stadium

The Denver Broncos' $100 million in stadium upgrades includes a new sign to honor the team's retired numbers.

DENVER — The retired numbers of four Denver Broncos legends will be honored with new signage at the team's stadium.

The Broncos have new signage at Empower Field at Mile High to honor the retired numbers of 7, 44, and 18.

The three numbers honor John Elway, Floyd Little, Frank Tripucka and Peyton Manning.

The Broncos first unveiled in-stadium signage on the South Stands of Empower Field at Mile High in September 2016.

The new signage is part of $100 million in upgrades to the Broncos' stadium this offseason.

The Broncos have begun testing of their new scoreboard which went under construction in January.

When complete by the start of the NFL season, the Broncos' main videoboard will rank as the fourth-largest single scoreboard in an NFL stadium at 72 feet high and 225 feet wide.

The Broncos' first home preseason game is Saturday, Aug. 26.

Ed Sheeran is scheduled to play a concert at Empower Field on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The construction project, which began after the Broncos' season ended in January, is the single-largest capital improvement in the stadium's 22-year history. The renovation work will make improvements to Empower Field's suites, technology, concessions, the Broncos Team Store and elevators.

The south scoreboard, as well as the two other in-bowl videoboards and ribbon boards, will upgrade to HDR (High Dynamic Range)-quality displays. The Broncos said more screen surface area will allow for "real-time statistics, hi-definition replays and enhanced in-game entertainment."

Bucky the Bronco, the horse that has stood watch over the Broncos' stadium since 1975, was temporarily removed in January during construction.

The 27-foot-tall fiberglass horse was returned lifted by crane and returned to the top of the South Stands in May after the stadium's video screen had been nearly doubled in height.

Bucky originally stood on the south stands' scoreboard at Mile High Stadium before being removed in 2001 and moved to then-Invesco Field at Mile High with a fresh coat of paint.

Bucky the Bronco was modeled after Trigger, the famous horse in Roy Rogers' Western films.

Technology

The scoreboard's video control room will be rebuilt with new technology and a conversion to HDR, while tunnel boards will also undergo significant enhancements.

The Broncos said that the stadium's WiFi will be enhanced in 2024.

Broncos team store

The Broncos' team store at Empower Field at Mile High has closed as part of the renovations and is scheduled to reopen in late summer.

The store will expand by 25% (3,000 square feet) with more point-of-sale systems and expanded checkout areas.

For the first time ever, customer restrooms will be installed in the store.

From a passerby. Broncos turned on their new scoreboard for the first time yesterday. Impressive. #9sports pic.twitter.com/BkYlhwmLGh — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 18, 2023

South deck

The south deck of Empower Field at Mile High is getting permanent concessions for the first time ever.

Concession stands

Additional concession enhancements also will be made to Levels 1, 2, 3 and 5.

The Broncos said the stadium will see expanded concession technology with the "largest deployment of autonomous markets of any sports venue."

Elevators

Two new elevators will be installed on both the east and west sides of the stadium.

Breckenridge Bourbon Club

The Breckenridge Bourbon Club will make its debut at Empower Field at Mile High this season. The "premium experience" will feature a new 9,040 square-foot ground-floor space on the east side of the football stadium.

Members of the Breckenridge Bourbon Club will have exclusive access, all-inclusive food and beverage, complimentary parking, and 100-level stadium bowl seats.

The club will receive gameday visits from Broncos alumni, Broncos cheerleaders and mascot Miles.

There will also be a personalized drink locker, complimentary grab-and-go snack and drink stations, Breckenridge Bourbon-branded décor and Broncos memorabilia.

Club members will also be enrolled in Broncos Plus, an additional rewards program for season ticket members that offers discounts and experiences.

Fans can request to enroll as Breckenridge Bourbon Club members with an online form.

"This significant investment in Empower Field at Mile High—the largest in the stadium’s history—demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans," Broncos' President Damani Leech said. "As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue.

"We are excited to announce these upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High and are grateful for the support of our ownership group, the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and the National Football League."

