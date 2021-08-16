RTD suspends BroncosRide bus service ahead of Broncos season

Without RTD's popular bus service, the Broncos are encouraging fans to make alternative transportation plans on game days this season.

DENVER — Denver Broncos fans will need to plan alternative transportation options when trying to get to Empower Field at Mile High this season.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will continue its suspension of the BroncosRide bus service to the stadium. The suspension began in March 2020.

Over the past 10 years, BroncosRide, which provides bus service directly to Empower Field at Mile High for Broncos games, accommodated approximately 6,700 riders per game, according to the Broncos.

RTD said the service was suspended due to COVID-19 and staffing.

"While we are disappointed BroncosRide will not be available for fans, we’re encouraged through talks with RTD that their scaled-up rail services — similar to when the city hosted MLB All-Star Week — will provide reliable means of transportation on gamedays,” said Broncos Director of Events & Booking Jon Applegate. "We’re excited to welcome back all of our fans and encourage them to plan ahead before each game."

The Broncos encourage fans to use RTD's light rail system, which directly serves the Empower Field via the Decatur-Federal (W Line) and Empower Field at Mile High (C, E and W Lines) stops.

RTD options for Broncos fans in 2021:

Light Rail Service

RTD will increase regularly scheduled rail service to accommodate the suspension of BroncosRide service.

E and W Line light rail service are convenient options for Empower Field at Mile High, and limited C Line service will be available prior to and immediately after games.

The University of Colorado A, B, G and N Line commuter rail service is available to Denver Union Station with a transfer to the C, E and W light rail Lines.

Bus Service

Local bus routes that operate in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High:

Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard)

Transfer Service

Bus routes that serve Denver Union Station, include a simple transfer to the light rail:

Flat Iron Flyer

0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32

120X, LD, LX (not on Sundays)

The Broncos will unveil a new Carpool Lot this season. Located in Lot A, vehicles with a minimum of four people inside can park for $30 on game day. Limited spots are available, and the lot is on a first-come, first-serve basis and tailgating is not permitted.

