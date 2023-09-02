Broncos announce new Ring of Fame selection committee

“We’re also excited to welcome new perspectives to our Ring of Fame Committee,” Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have a new committee that will choose the players, coaches and administrators that will be immortalized inside and outside their stadium.

The Broncos said their new Ring of Fame Selection Committee, featuring "diverse perspectives and backgrounds," will be led by the team's ownership group Greg Penner, Carrie Penner and Rob Walton.

Other members of the selection committee include Ring of Fame coach Mike Shanahan and safety Steve Atwater, plus committee holdovers Dave Logan, the team’s longtime radio play-by-play voice, and team historian Jim Saccomano.

Previous committee members included owner Pat Bowlen/ownership delegee Joe Ellis, former general manager John Beake, longtime team radio broadcaster Larry Zimmer, and former defensive coordinator Joe Collier.

Greg Penner hosted the Ring of Fame committee meeting last week. The result is the Broncos will not induct anyone into their Ring of Fame at Empower Field at Mile High this season, the second-straight year no selection has been added.

The Broncos will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Super Bowl XXXIII team, as well as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee DeMarcus Ware, on Sunday, Sept. 17, against the Washington Commanders.

“One of our key priorities is to deepen relationships with alumni and better connect with not only Ring of Famers but all former players, coaches and administrators,” Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said. “This year, we’re thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our Super Bowl XXXIII team as well as newest Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to highlight Alumni Weekend.

“We’re also excited to welcome new perspectives to our Ring of Fame Committee, which met this morning, and look forward to adding to the Broncos’ exclusive group of distinguished alumni in the future.”

