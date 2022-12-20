Former Bronco Ronnie Hillman in hospice care with rare cancer

Ronnie Hillman's teammates ask Broncos fans for prayers for the ex-tailback.

DENVER — Ronnie Hillman, the leading rushing on the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team, has been placed in hospice in Atlanta, a source confirmed to 9NEWS following social media posts of several of his former teammates.

Hillman, 31, was diagnosed in August with renal medullary carcinoma, a "rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait," his family said in a statement to TMZ.

Hillman was just 20 years old – the youngest player in the NFL – when the Broncos drafted him in the third round out of San Diego State in 2012. He played four seasons with the Broncos – all during the Peyton Manning era from 2012-2015. Almost painfully shy as a rookie, Hillman began to mature as a young man and gradually become more productive as his career carried on.

In his fourth season of 2015, he started the final 10 games of the Broncos’ 12-4 season, and first two games in the postseason. He rushed for 863 yards and 7 touchdowns that year. He started the postseason games against Pittsburgh and New England before he was moved to a secondary role behind C.J. Anderson, who rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos’ 24-10 Super Bowl win against Carolina.

The Broncos opted not to re-sign Hillman after he became eligible for free agency after the 2015 season. He played one more year, splitting time with the Vikings and his hometown Chargers.

#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 20, 2022

Lord please have mercy, please — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 20, 2022

This ain’t fair. Please god, please — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 20, 2022

#Prayers for our Aztec HOF Ronnie Hillman fighting the C Battle.. Incredible player and great young man! What he did in 2 years at SDSU brought the program up and lead to tremendous string of success and RBU! Blessed to coach him and know him! pic.twitter.com/89dTPVVjAf — Coach Jeff Horton (@CoachHortonSDSU) December 21, 2022

