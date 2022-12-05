Broncos rookie minicamp notes: Dulcich has it all, and can catch too

Altitude took it's toll for many players conditioning at 5,280 feet for first time.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Greg Dulcich doesn’t just have The Hair.

He also has The Bod. The Thighs (thanks to short shorts). And (what really matters) The Hands.

There was something for everyone to like in the first look of the third-round tight end from UCLA during the Broncos’ rookie minicamp practice Friday.

“Have you seen his hair?’’ said head coach Nathaniel Hackett. “I mean, wow! Just watching him out here, it’s flowing in the wind.’’

Then there were the quads. Between the long socks pulled up to his knees and the shorts nearly up to his waist, Dulcich appeared to be modeling his upper legs.

“I mean short shorts, they’re called shorts for a reason, right?” Dulcich said with a smile. “And then long socks, I figured, why not?”

And the long, curly locks?

“The hair is staying forever,’’ Dulcich said. “You can quote that.”

A walk-on at UCLA, Dulcich developed into one of the more explosive pass-catching tight ends in the country his last two years there when he combined for 68 catches and 1,242 yards – a robust 18.3 yards per catch – and 10 touchdowns.

In the Broncos' first practice with the rookies, Dulcich ran sharp intermediate routes for tryout quarterback Eric Barriere. There was one off-target, but catchable throw that Dulcich didn’t come up with but otherwise he snagged the ball well and often Friday.

“Was great to see him out here and run routes,’’ Hackett said. “He can really run. He’s in great shape, you can see that. Even being over here with some of the blocking drills, you can see that he’s definitely a willing blocker. So I think it’s kind of that all-purpose guy.”

Soon, Dulcich will compete with third-year player Albert Okwuegbunam for the Broncos’ starting tight end position to open the 2022 season. Dulcich should develop into an every-down NFL tight end eventually. The question is whether it happens right away.

“People have the misconception I’m only going to go out and run routes,’’ Dulcich said. “That’s totally wrong, I’m going to do it all.’’

Altitude factor

There were five parts to the 70-minute rookie practice Friday. One, the team stretch. Two, position drills. Three, team work against air – QB, three receivers, tight end and running back on the offensive side; secondary and linebackers on the defensive side. Four, a long special teams period – all rookies must contribute if they want to make the varsity. And five, several, 53-yard, cross field wind sprints.

Dulcich finished in front of the pack with every sprint. Several linemen, though, had to walk it in. Nik Bonitto, the Broncos’ second-round pick, ran it to the finish line each time, but there were times when the altitude was a beast.

“Yeah, it got to me a little bit today,’’ Bonitto said. “It’s just something that I’m going to have to continue to work through and push through until my body gets accustomed to the altitude.”