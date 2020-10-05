Broncos' rookies celebrate their moms on Mother's Day

Several of Denver's draft picks discussed how their mothers have meant the world to them.

DENVER — Where would we be without mom?

It's a question a lot of us think about often and it's one that isn't lost on several new members of the Denver Broncos.

In honor of Mother's Day, 9NEWS asked a number of Denver's incoming rookies what impact their mom have had on their life.

“Being who I am today, she played a big role in that and whatever I’m doing it’s going to be for her,” first-round pick Jerry Jeudy said of his mother Marie.

“My mom’s everything. She’s the one who brought me to every practice and every game and didn’t miss a game since I was playing little league football,” third-round selection Lloyd Cushenberry III said when discussing his mom Debbie.

And fellow third-round pick Michael Ojemudia said he learned his work ethic from his mom, Bose.

"All along how hard she worked at the hospital, she was a nurse," Ojemudia said.

"It really motivated me to be the person I am today.”

We even heard from one of the moms, second-round selection KJ Hamler brought in his mother Latonya Gooding on the Zoom chat.

"You are getting a very humble, respectful young man," Gooding said of Hamler.