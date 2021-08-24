Here's who is likely to make the final cut for the Denver Broncos

The initial season-opening roster will be set next Tuesday. Several spots are still competitive heading into final preseason game.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Here’s to sleeping well, guys.

In exactly one week from today (Tuesday), the Broncos will trim their roster from 80 players to 53. The following day the Broncos will begin filling their 16-man practice squad mostly with players who didn’t make their 53.

Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Vic Fangio figure to already know who their top 45 to 50 players are, but that leaves multiple roster spots up for competition heading into the team’s final preseason game Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field (kickoff at 7:05 p.m., Channel 20).

Here’s what the Broncos’ 53-man roster could look like come Tuesday, Aug. 31 with the understanding performances against the Rams could change a roster spot or two and Paton may add a player or two who is not currently on the roster.

OFFENSE: 26

QB: (2) Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock

RB: (4): Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams, Royce Freeman, Mike Boone

FB: (1): Andrew Beck

TE: (3): Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert

WR: (7): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Trinity Benson, Tyrie Cleveland, Diontae Spencer

OL: (9): Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Bobby Massie, Calvin Anderson, Cam Fleming, Netane Muti, Quinn Meinerz

DEFENSE: 24

DL (6): Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shamar Stephen, McTelvin Agim, DeShawn Williams

OLB (4): Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper

ILB (4): Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning

CB (6): Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, Pat Surtain II, Bryce Callahan, Michael Ojemudia, Nate Hairston

S (4): Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns

SPECIALISTS: (3)

K: Brandon McManus

P: Sam Martin

LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer

Gotta chance

S Trey Marshall, WR Seth Williams, OLB Derrek Tuszka, DL Marquiss Spencer, S Jamar Johnson, CB Kary Vincent Jr., OLB Andre Mintz, WR Kendall Hinton, CB Saivion Smith

