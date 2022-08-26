Who makes the team? Projecting the Broncos' 53-man roster

GM George Paton figures to add a player or three in the coming days while also trimming the current 80-man roster.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Thin at defensive line and inside linebacker, deep at outside linebacker and receiver, George Paton is hours away from assembling a jigsaw puzzle that is the Denver Broncos' 53-man roster.

Even if not every piece perfectly fits.

The good news is Paton, the second-year general manager of the Broncos, appears to have rebuilt a team into playoff contention. He has vibrant new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, a highly accomplished proven winner in Russell Wilson to play quarterback and a potentially electric new pass rusher in Randy Gregory.

But some final pieces to the roster must be upgraded here, trimmed away there, while injury situations may cause some juggling here and there before the Broncos can finish taking that big leap from 7 wins to 10-plus.

Paton currently has 80 players. It would be surprising if by the time he sets the Broncos’ season-opening 53-man roster first 2 p.m. Tuesday, and then again following the waiver claim period that expires by 10 a.m. Wednesday, if he hasn’t made a trade or two, a surprise cut or two and his roster ultimately includes a player or three not currently on the team.

Yes, the top half of the roster is as talented as its been a while, thanks mostly to Wilson. But Paton can’t allow it to collapse beneath a weak bottom half. The 42-15 shellacking the Broncos’ backups absorbed last week in Buffalo has no doubt sent Paton and his personnel staff watching preseason film of players throughout the league who might be on the waiver wire come 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The troublesome hamstring Injury to talented rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, and the recovery from surgeries by KJ Hamler and Billy Turner could create some roster gymnastics.

The final preseason game Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High (7:05 p.m. kickoff, Channel 20) will perhaps be the difference in who gets roster spots 50-53.

Given Trader George’s penchant to tweak, it’s impossible to 100 percent predict the Broncos’ 53-man roster. But it’s no fun not trying.

OFFENSE (25)

Quarterback (2)

Russell Wilson

Josh Johnson or Brett Rypien

Some of the decision between Rypien and Johnson will come down to the third and final preseason game Saturday against the Vikings. And some of it will come to who Paton believes will have a better chance of sneaking through waivers and signing back onto the practice squad. This year, the 16-player practice squad can have up to six veterans.

That means even the 36-year-old Johnson qualifies.

The 26-year-old Rypien now has enough good preseason tape where opposing personnel departments would take a long look at it.

Still, Johnson took most of the No. 2 reps from OTAs through training camp and the preseason -- until this week, when Rypien's 22 of 26 performance at Buffalo last week earned him a start against the Vikings.

Running back (3)

Javonte Williams

Melvin Gordon

Mike Boone

Fullback (1)

Andrew Beck

Tight end

Albert Okwuegbunam

Eric Tomlinson

Greg Dulcich*

Eric Saubert*

Dulcich is a rookie who basically missed the past three months with his nagging hamstring injury. Not an ideal combination. One possible scenario would be to have Dulcich make the initial 53-man roster while Saubert doesn't, but a week later Dulcich is placed on short-term injured reserve (four weeks) and Saubert is brought back for game 2.

With Dulcich iffy, Okwuegbunam will be the position's top receiving target for Wilson.

Receivers (6)

Courtland Sutton

Jerry Jeudy

KJ Hamler

Montrell Washington

Brandon Johnson

Kendall Hinton or Tyrie Cleveland

Trinity Benson had the team made at this time last year but then Paton traded the speedy receiver to Detroit for the value of essentially a late, fifth-round draft pick. With an overload at the receiver position again this preseason, will Paton find a buyer again for one of his young receivers?

Tyrie Cleveland is wanted as a core special teamer by Dwayne Stukes so he may make it – even if he missed virtually all of training camp and the offseason with a throat injury. If its determined Cleveland needs more time to get in shape, then Kendall Hinton would figure to be the next in line. Speedy undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil and second-year player Seth Williams had fine preseasons and one could sneak on to the 53 if there’s a surprise trade involving one of the top receivers.

Johnson, an undrafted rookie, has taken No. 1 offensive reps since his strong showing in the first preseason game against the Cowboys. Still, he may have to sweat out a desire to keep Cleveland for special teams. Hamler's appearance in the final preseason game will be a confidence test -- him in his knee and the Broncos' brass in him. Hamler may be playing to avoid a situation where he's placed on short-term IR after week 1.

Offensive line (9)

LT Garett Bolles

LG Dalton Risner

C Lloyd Cushenberry III

RG Quinn Meinerz

RG Billy Turner

OT Calvin Anderson

G-C Graham Glasgow

RT Cam Fleming

C-G Luke Wattenberg

G Netane Muti*

Muti, a guard, is expected back from his knee scope in another week or two. I can see where he's initially waived/injured but brought back in short order. Turner took a few first-team reps at right tackle this week as he continues to return from offseason knee surgery. When Turner doesn’t rep, Fleming has been mixing in with Anderson at right tackle with the first team. I have the Broncos keeping four offensive tackles until they know for sure Turner won’t have a setback.

Special teams (3)

Kicker (1)

Brandon McManus

Punter (1)

Sam Martin/Corliss Waitman

Martin has more directional and distance control than Waitman and is coming off a team record season with a 42.8-yard net in 2021. Still, there will be a punt-off in the preseason finale Saturday. Waitman is $1.4 million less expensive, is left-footed and has a strong leg, although he can’t place them like Martin.

Long snapper (1)

Jacob Bobenmoyer

DEFENSE (25)

Defensive line (6)

Dre’Mont Jones

D.J. Jones

Mike Purcell

DeShawn Williams

Eyioma Uwazurike/Matt Henningsen

McTelvin Agim/Jonathan Harris

After the Joneses and Purcell, this is the most difficult position to call with four or five on the roster bubble. None of the backup defensive linemen played well last week against the Bills. Would not be surprised if Paton and his posse take long looks at defensive linemen who will be on the waiver wire Tuesday afternoon.

Outside linebackers (5)

Randy Gregory

Bradley Chubb

Nik Bonitto

Baron Browning

Malik Reed/Jonathon Cooper

It’s a strange situation for fourth-year edge rusher Malik Reed, who I can see starting if it’s determined Gregory needs more time to build strength back from shoulder surgery, or not being part of the 53 as the Broncos make room for the younger Browning, Bonitto and Cooper.

The catch: Reed outproduced Chubb and Von Miller the previous three years in starts and sacks in the three years since he won a job as an undrafted rookie in 2019. Reed is scheduled to make $2.43 million this year, but that money is not guaranteed.

Inside linebackers (4)

Josey Jewell

Jonas Griffith

Alex Singleton

Justin Strnad

With Griffith iffy for the first game or two with an elbow injury, don’t be surprised if Paton claims an inside linebacker off waivers following “final” cuts.

Cornerbacks (5)

Pat Surtain II

Ronald Darby

K’Waun Williams

Damarri Mathis

Michael Ojemudia or waiver claim

Ojemudia, who is down another three to five weeks with a dislocated elbow, could be carried a few weeks as a fifth cornerback. Seventh-round rookie Faion Hicks is also on the bubble, although he could do worse than benefit from a year of development on the practice squad.

Paton figures to look for a cornerback on the waiver wire following the first round of final cuts.

Safeties (5)

Justin Simmons

Kareem Jackson

Caden Sterns

P.J. Locke

Delarrin Turner-Yell

It was poor tackling effort overall last Saturday in Buffalo, but in the second half Turner-Yell kept jumping into view to stick his shoulder in to stop a running back who was moving at full sprint. How many cornerbacks Paton carries will factor into how many safeties are kept. If he keeps six corners then only four safeties would make it. Turner-Yell needs to hope for a 5-5 ratio.

