Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to massive contract extension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After paying $4.65 billion to buy the Denver Broncos' franchise, what's another $245 million for a franchise quarterback?

The Broncos' new Walton/Penner ownership group just signed off on a five-year, $245 million contract extension with quarterback Russell Wilson, making him the NFL's second-highest-paid player to Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.

In all, Wilson is under contract for seven years and $296 million as his initial deal paid him $24 million this year and $27 million in 2023.

The $49 million in "new money" annual average puts Wilson only behind Rodgers, who received a $50.27 million per year extension in March.

The Broncos acquired Wilson from Seattle in exchange for two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks, and players Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant.

Three months later, the Broncos were sold to Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton-Penner and son-in-law Greg Penner for $4.65 billion. Greg Penner is the team's CEO and he stated full trust in general manager George Paton, who not only swung the trade for Wilson, but negotiated the deal with Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers.

According to sources, Paton and Rodgers started negotiating around the NFL owners meetings in late-March. Talks were put on pause while the Broncos' franchise was put up for sale via auction.

Once Penner took charge, negotiations heated up. Penner and Paton started communicating on a daily basis. Rodgers was in and out of Broncos' headquarters during training camp and then again in recent days.

The deal was agreed to in the 11 p.m. hour Wednesday night after Wilson attended a team-building dinner with many teammates.

Why now? Sooner is better than later because in the ever-burgeoning business that is the NFL, the price only goes up. The Broncos didn't need to see Wilson play a few games before making a decision. When you surrender two first-round draft picks and two second-round picks, you already know what you've got. Wilson has 10 years of tape.

And although he was held out of the three preseason games, Wilson has been more than the Broncos expected in terms of preparation -- he almost always arrives at the team's facility in the 6 a.m. hour and sometimes in the 5 a.m. hour -- and leadership. His work ethic is unmatched. His quest to be great -- which he knows comes from winning -- is ferocious.

And he has played well in training camp, especially during the late move-the-ball and 2-minute drills.

The alternative would have been to have Wilson play out this season and then give him a new deal when there would have been only one year remaining. But again, the new salary price likely would have been $55 million after this year instead of the $49 million he took now.

Playing the season opener in Seattle carries its own distractions. Getting the contract distraction out of the way before that game was imperative.

