Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints: Game day info, live chat, betting line

Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos turn to wide receiver Kendall Hinton as they take on Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

DENVER — It's one of the most memorable game days in Broncos Country history.

The Denver Broncos will have no quarterbacks today at Empower Field at Mile High.

After Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were ruled out Saturday after coming in close contact with Jeff Driskel, who has tested positive for COVID-19, the Broncos offense will turn to practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton on Sunday.

The Broncos (4-6) will look to keep their momentum going against the talented New Orleans Saints (8-2) who are without quarterback Drew Brees.

The Broncos and Saints kick off at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 Kickoff: 2:05 p.m. MT

2:05 p.m. MT Location: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver TV: FOX

FOX Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM Moneyline : NO -15.5 (-110) | DEN +15.5 (-110)

NO -15.5 (-110) | DEN +15.5 (-110) Spread: NO -1300 | DEN +800

