Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints: Game day info, live chat, betting line

DENVER — It's one of the most memorable game days in Broncos Country history.
The Denver Broncos will have no quarterbacks today at Empower Field at Mile High.
After Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were ruled out Saturday after coming in close contact with Jeff Driskel, who has tested positive for COVID-19, the Broncos offense will turn to practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton on Sunday.
The Broncos (4-6) will look to keep their momentum going against the talented New Orleans Saints (8-2) who are without quarterback Drew Brees.
The Broncos and Saints kick off at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.
> Join the live chat below during the game as we cheer on our Broncos
Game info, how to watch:
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n