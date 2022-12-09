Broncos vs. Seahawks: What to know for Monday night's season opener

Wilson will make his return to Seattle following a decade as the Seahawks' starting QB. The reception he receives will be one major question.

SEATTLE — Denver quarterback Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle as the Broncos face the Seahawks on Monday night to open the season.

Wilson spent 10 seasons as Seattle's starting quarterback before being traded this offseason to the Broncos. Wilson's debut in Denver is also the debut of new head coach Nathanial Hackett.

How those two work together and run Denver's offense is one of the big questions after Wilson didn't take a snap in the preseason. For Seattle, it has turned over the offense to Geno Smith as Wilson's replacement to start the season.

: Monday, 6:15 p.m. ESPN OPENING LINE: Broncos by 6.5, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Broncos by 6.5, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 8-9; Seahawks 9-8.

Broncos 8-9; Seahawks 9-8. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 35-21.

Broncos lead 35-21. LAST MEETING: Broncos beat Seahawks 27-24, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver.

BRONCOS PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle following a decade as the Seahawks starting quarterback and his offseason trade to the Broncos. The reception he receives will be one major question. So too will be how the Broncos offense looks with him in charge and under first-year head coach Nathanial Hackett. Wilson didn’t take a snap in the preseason.

SEAHAWKS PLAYER TO WATCH

For the first time since 2014 Geno Smith begins the season as a starting quarterback. He waited behind Wilson as the backup and never saw the field until Wilson suffered a finger injury last season. That gave Smith another taste of being a starter and he outplayed Drew Lock during the offseason and training camp by making fewer mistakes. The job is Smith’s to start the season although any faltering could open the door for Lock.

KEY MATCHUP

Broncos OL vs. Seahawks pass rush. If Wilson is to succeed in Denver, he must stay upright, which was one of his ongoing complaints in Seattle. Denver’s offensive line will be tested by a bolstered Seattle pass rush with burgeoning star Darrell Taylor and safety Jamal Adams the biggest headaches the Broncos will have to deal with.

KEY INJURIES

RT Billy Turner missed most of the offseason program recuperating from knee surgery and it’s likely Calvin Anderson gets the start in his place. Rookie TE Greg Dulcich has been dealing with a pulled hamstring, a common ailment for newcomers at altitude. Rookie Seattle RB Ken Walker III is not expected to play after undergoing surgery for a hernia last month. CB Artie Burns was expected to be a starter, but has been slowed by a groin injury and may not be ready to play.

SERIES NOTES

The teams haven’t met since 2018 when the Broncos pulled out a 27-24 win in Denver. Seattle had won the previous two matchups, including the most memorable in the history of the former AFC West rivals when the Seahawks beat the Broncos in Super Bowl 48.

FANTASY TIP

It seems as if Wilson should be poised for a big game in his return and Seattle is likely to be starting at least one rookie at cornerback. Wilson has thrown four touchdown passes in Week 1 in each of the past two seasons.

