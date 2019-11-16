ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As a former fireman, Jordon Dizon is accustomed to a sudden change of plans.

Now a Broncos pro scout, Dizon had already been scheduled to write up an advanced report on the Buffalo Bills game at Miami on Sunday.

With Atlanta on the way, 9NEWS has learned Broncos general manager John Elway is having Dizon stop over Saturday and scout the private workout of quarterback Colin Kaepernick that the NFL will conduct at the Falcons’ Flowery Branch facility.

Kaepernick’s workout seems to have been haphazardly organized. Kaepernick said via Twitter he was informed by the league of his workout on Tuesday morning. The league’s 32 teams were not notified of the workout until later the same day. Former Raiders and Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he was asked by the league on Thursday to run the workout.

However it was brought together, Dizon will be there. He is an intelligent, friendly sort, a husband and father of two daughters who is highly competitive while carrying himself with the unruffled spirit of his native Hawaii.

Dizon was a consensus All-American linebacker for the Colorado Buffaloes as a senior in 2007, then was a second-round selection of the Detroit Lions in 2008.

He was a backup linebacker/special teamer for two seasons in Detroit, then suffered a serious knee injury during a 2010 preseason game that turned out to be career-ending.

After his playing days, Dizon worked as a firefighter for the Greeley Fire Department for a couple years before Broncos’ director of player personnel Matt Russell – another well-decorated CU linebacker who was drafted by the Lions and had his career cut short by a knee injury – hired him to become a pro scout in July 2015.

After scouting Kaepernick on Saturday, Dizon will move on to Miami and scout the Bills in their game Sunday against the Dolphins. The Broncos play the Bills next week in Buffalo.

