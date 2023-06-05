Broncos sign Nick Williams, cut another running back

Damarea Crockett makes three running backs waived in the past six days.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Where have all the running backs gone?

The Broncos have just five remaining -- which isn't many considering they are carrying 90 players on their offseason roster -- after the team waived veteran Damarea Crockett on Monday. Crockett is the third running back waived by the Broncos since last Tuesday, following Tyriek McAllister and Jacques Patrick.

To replace Crockett on their 90-man roster, the Broncos signed undrafted rookie receiver Nick Williams, who hails from Aurora, Cherry Creek High School, CSU-Pueblo and, most recently, UNLV.

Williams played for Cherry Creek coach Dave Logan, who doubles as the Broncos' play-by-play radio announcer. Williams then spent four years at CSU-Pueblo before transferring for a final "super" senior season at UNLV in 2022.

Williams had 48 catches for 594 yards and 3 touchdowns in his final season at CSU-Pueblo, then 28 catches for 435 yards and 2 touchdowns last year for the Rebels.

According to his Linkedin page, Williams earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from CSU-Pueblo. He was given a tryout at the Broncos' rookie minicamp last month.

Crockett, 25, played in 12 games for the Broncos as a No. 3 running back and special teamer in 2021. A workhorse during the preseason that year, Crockett got just 3 carries for 7 yards during the regular season as he played sparingly behind Melvin Gordon III and Javante Williams.

The 225-pound Crockett tore his ACL early in training camp last year and missed the entire season.

The five running backs remaining on the Broncos' roster: Javonte Williams, who is limited following his own ACL injury, Samaje Perine, Tony Jones Jr., Tyler Badie and undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin.

The Broncos are in their third and final week of organized team activities with their final OTA practice Thursday. They will then conclude their offseason with a three-day mandatory minicamp next Tuesday through Thursday.

Following minicamp, the players will have a five-and-a-half-week break before the start of training camp in late July.