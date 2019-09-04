ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed free-agent cornerback De’Vante Bausby to a one-year contract, Broncos General Manager John Elway announced on Monday.

Bausby played this spring with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, recording 17 tackles, four interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

Bausby will receive a salary at the one-year minimum of $645,000, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

Bausby, 26, has also played with the Chicago Bears (2016) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018) after originally signing as a college free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

RELATED: Chris Harris Jr. skips Day 1 of Broncos' offseason program

RELATED: Kareem Jackson's willingness to play safety could help extend career

RELATED: Bryce Callahan: 'The Broncos were always my top pick' because of Fangio and Donatell

RELATED: Age, schmage: Kareem Jackson is Vic Fangio's type of defensive back

San Antonio Commanders defensive back De'Vante Bausby (41) intercepts the ball that was intended for Arizona Hotshots wide receiver Marquis Bundy (18) in the first half during an AAF football game, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Sun Devil Stadium in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

AP

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS