Denver Broncos

Broncos sign defensive lineman DeShawn Williams

Williams previously competed with the Broncos in training camp in 2018 and 2019.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (97) takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp session Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Englewood, Colo.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, the team announced Saturday.

Originally a college free-agent signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, Williams competed with the Broncos in training camp in 2018 and 2019.

Williams has also spent time on practice squads with Cincinnati (2015, ’17), Denver (2018), Miami (2018) and Indianapolis (2018).

A third-year player from Clemson University, Williams has totaled two tackles in four career games played (all with Cincinnati in 2016).

Williams registered 161 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks at Clemson.

Credit: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (97) dives to recover a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Wilton Speight (5) during an NFL preseason football game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver.

