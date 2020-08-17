Broncos sign defensive lineman DeShawn Williams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, the team announced Saturday.
Originally a college free-agent signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, Williams competed with the Broncos in training camp in 2018 and 2019.
Williams has also spent time on practice squads with Cincinnati (2015, ’17), Denver (2018), Miami (2018) and Indianapolis (2018).
A third-year player from Clemson University, Williams has totaled two tackles in four career games played (all with Cincinnati in 2016).
Williams registered 161 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks at Clemson.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
RELATED: Newcomer Gordon on splitting RB reps with incumbent Lindsay: 'We're competing and trying to be that guy'
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
- Apple Podcasts
- Spotify
- Google Play
- PodBean
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.