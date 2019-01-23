ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed offensive lineman Don Barclay to a future contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Barclay has appeared in 65 games (25 starts) and eight postseason contests with the Green Bay Packers (2012-17) and Detroit Lions (2017).

Earlier in January, the Broncos announced the signing of 10 players to future contracts, including former Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson.

The 11 players will officially be added to the Denver Broncos' roster at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 13.

