ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed wide receiver Fred Brown to their active roster from their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The Broncos also waived wide receiver River Cracraft and signed wide received Trinity Benson to the practice squad.

Brown will wear No. 19 on the Broncos' active roster.

Brown caught eight passes for 90 yards with one touchdown for Denver during the preseason in August. Brown spent the first three weeks of the season on Denver’s practice squad.

The Broncos return home to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 2:25 p.m.

