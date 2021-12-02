Broncos sign defensive tackle Isaiah Mack

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton signed the former Titans and Patriots DT on Thursday, the team said.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, the team announced Thursday.

Mack participated in eight games with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots in 2020 and 13 games as a rookie with the Titans in 2019. Mack has recorded 11 tackles (5 solo), 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in his 21 career games.

Mack played in 48 games at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, recording 222 tackles, 21 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Mack signed with the Titans as a college free agent in 2019.

