Broncos sign kicker Elliott Fry

Fry was one of three kickers who tried out last week to fill the vacancy left by the release of Brandon McManus.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Elliott Fry won the first audition. He'll likely have to make a bunch more kicks before he secures the Broncos' kicking job, though.

The Broncos on Tuesday evening signed Fry to a one-year contract, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

The team has been without a kicker since they released Brandon McManus last week, in part for financial reasons.

Fry, former Cowboy Brett Maher and former South Carolina kicker Parker White were brought in for a kickoff last Wednesday at the Broncos' Centura Health Training Center. Most of their kicks were in the 40s.

At the very least Fry, 28, will be the Broncos' kicker through the rest of OTAs and the team's veteran minicamp. Depending on how well he does for special teams gurus Mike Westhoff and Ben Kotwica this offseason, Fry's primary competition figures to be kickers who will not win their training camp competitions with other teams.

McManus had been the Broncos' kicker the previous nine seasons, but he was set to make a non-guaranteed $3.75 million this year. After he was cut by the Broncos last Tuesday, he signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Jacksonville.

