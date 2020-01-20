ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed offensive lineman Tyler Jones to a future contract.

A first-year offensive lineman from North Carolina State University, Jones has spent time on the practice squads of Denver and Dallas in 2019.

Jones competed in training camp with the New York Jets and Broncos.

A starter at left tackle in 39 consecutive collegiate games for N.C. State, Jones entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Jets.

This is a 2019 photo of Tyler Jones of the New York Jets NFL football team on Monday, June 3, 2019.

AP

RELATED: Sports crossover: Broncos' punter Wadman, DU gymnast Karr

RELATED: Broncos' Courtland Sutton named to Pro Bowl

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports