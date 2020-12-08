Broncos sign veteran right tackle Demar Dotson to one-year deal

Plan is for long-time starter in Tampa Bay to back up Elijah Wilkinson in Denver.

Veteran right tackle Demar Dotson finalized his physical exams Tuesday and agreed to terms with the Broncos on a one-year contract Tuesday, sources tell 9NEWS.

The deal is worth up to $3 million with incentives and includes a $400,000 guarantee.

Dotson, 34, started 15 games each of the past two seasons for the Tampa Bay Bucs. Undrafted out of Southern Miss in 2009, Dotson is about to embark on his 12th NFL season, the past eight years as a starter.

With the Broncos, Dotson is expected to back up right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, who can also serve as a backup to left tackle Garett Bolles. 9News was the first to report Dotson was visiting the Broncos last week and was expected to sign with the team.

Wilkinson started 12 games at right tackle in place of the injured Ja’Wuan James last season. Wilkinson was recently activated to practice after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. James opted out of this season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Dotson was a basketball player at Southern Miss, playing two years as a 6-foot-9 backup center for coach Larry Eustachy before giving football a try in 2008. It was the first time Dotson had ever played football.

He showed enough raw ability to become an undrafted college free agent for the Bucs in 2009.

He has started 104 games the past eight years with Tampa, an average of 13 per season.

After his rookie deal, Dotson received two contract extensions from Tampa Bay but was allowed to hit free agency this offseason. After 11 years in Tampa Bay, Dotson is still looking to participate in his first playoff game.