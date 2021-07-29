Broncos single-game tickets are about to go on sale

DENVER — Denver Broncos single-game tickets at Empower Field at Mile High go on sale Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., the team announced today.
The Broncos have sold out 392 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 1970, but a limited number of tickets (mostly single seats) will be available for all games. Included in the inventory available for the public are full-price tickets, half-price tickets, ADA tickets and club seat tickets.
All full and half-price tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com.
All Broncos tickets for the 2021 season will be accessed through mobile ticketing with a rotating barcode that will change every 15 seconds. Tickets on a mobile device are required to gain access at stadium gates.
The Broncos' first game at Empower Field at Mile High is a preseason game scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 28 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Single game half-priced tickets for the 2021 season will start at $15.
For more information, fans can visit denverbroncos.com/tickets.
