DENVER — Denver Broncos tickets for individual games go on sale Wednesday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

All tickets will be available through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limit of four tickets per household.

Tickets will be available at a variety of price levels including full-price tickets, half-price tickets, ADA tickets and club seat tickets, all which will go on sale at the same time.

In compliance with an agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District upon the construction of Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 2,000 half-price tickets per game will be available for all games.

The team warns that tickets will go fast: the Broncos have sold out 373 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 1970.

New for 2018, the Broncos will transition to all-mobile ticketing. Fans will access their tickets through the free Broncos 365 app.

The Broncos will open training camp on Saturday, July 28 at UCHealth Training Center. The first home preseason game is Saturday, August 11 vs. Minnesota.

