Denver Broncos

Broncos can only watch Draft's 1st round but plenty of prospects remain

Denver doesn't have a second-round pick either, but will have two early selections in round three on Friday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The first round of the NFL Draft went by Thursday without the Broncos suffering too much damage at their positions of need.

The Broncos did not have a first-round draft pick after they traded one to Seattle last year for quarterback Russell Wilson and another to New Orleans for the rights to sign head coach Sean Payton.

The Seahawks used the No. 5 overall selection they received from the Broncos to take Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. New Orleans used its No. 29 pick from Denver to take Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

The Broncos don’t have a second-round draft pick either, again because of last year’s Wilson trade. They do have the No. 67 and 68 picks early in the third round. The second and third rounds will be held Friday evening.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, poses beside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Houston Texans with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

As for the Broncos’ most pressing needs, no center or safety was taken in the first round and only one tight end – Utah’s Dalton Kincaid. There were four cornerbacks drafted in the first round, however. Here’s a look at some of the remaining draft prospects at center and tight end:

Centers

  • Joe Tippman, Wisconsin, 6-6, 313
  • Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan, 6-2 1/2, 309
  • Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame, 6-5, 306
  • Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State, 6-2 ½, 303
  • Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-3, 306
  • John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota, 6-3, 301
  • Steve Avila, C, TCU, 6-3 ½, 332

Tight ends

  • Luke Musgrave, Oklahoma State, 6-6 ½, 253, 4.61
  • Sam LaPorta, Iowa, 6-3, 245, 4.59
  • Cameron Latu, Alabama, 6-4, 242, 4.78
  • Darnell Washington, Georgia, 6-6 ½, 264, 4.64
  • Tucker Kraft, South Dakota St., 64 ½, 254, 4.68
  • Josh Wylie, Cincinnati, 6-6 ½, 248, 4.69
  • Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan, 6-5, 251, 4.63
  • Brenton Strange, Penn State, 6-4, 253, 4.70

Safeties

  • Brian Branch, Alabama, 6-0, 190, 4.58
  • Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 209, 4.55
  • Greg Brooks, LSU, 5-10, 187, 4.55
  • Jay Ward, LSU, 6-1, 188, 4.55
  • Sydney Brown, Illinois, 5-10, 211, 4.47

Cornerbacks

  • Joey Porter Jr., Penn State, 6-3, 193, 4.46
  • Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 6-0, 198, 4.45
  • Julius Brents, Kansas State, 6-3, 198, 4.53
  • Kelee Ringo, Georgia, 6-2, 207, 4.36
  • Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 5-10, 181, 4.42
  • Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 5-10, 192, 4.49

