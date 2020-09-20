GAME DAY: Steelers vs. Broncos meet in Week 2 matchup

Join the live game conversation as the Broncos and Steelers clash at 11 a.m. Sunday.

PITTSBURGH — The Denver Broncos face their first road test of the 2020 season, traveling to Pittsburgh to meet the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Drew Lock and the Broncos (0-1) kick off against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 11 a.m. in the Week 2 game.

Heinz Field is always one of the most difficult places to play in the NFL. Fortunately for the Broncos there won't be any fans there this week.

Here are 9NEWS insider Mike Klis' five keys the Broncos must do to bounce back against the Steelers.

Join the conversation in the chat below as we root on the Broncos.

Game info, how to watch, betting line:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

Kickoff: 11 a.m. MT

Location: Heinz Field

TV channel: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

Betting line: Steelers -7

Over-under point total: 40.5 points

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN