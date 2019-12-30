DENVER — Most people who have spent time in the Empower Field at Mile High parking lots on game day have come across 'Rescue Rob'.

Rob Garner, the Denver Broncos superfan decked out in firefighter gear, has been nominated for the Ford Hall of Fans vote by none other than Broncos legend Champ Bailey.

The Poudre Fire Authority fireman has been a season-ticket holder for 11 years.

Before kickoff, Rescue Rob hosts the "Fired Up" tailgate near his 1976 Ford firetruck to raise money for local charities. Garner expects to give back about $10,000 this year.

KUSA Sports

Rescue Rob is one of six finalists nominated in the HOF vote. If he makes the top three, he will be going to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.

Garner is encouraging Broncos Country to vote, which is allowed daily from each device.

To vote for Broncos superfan Rescue Rob, click HERE. If the link doesn't work, visit http://bit.ly/2rKBo6o.

