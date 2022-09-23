Broncos' Surtain, Jeudy practice well in quest to play Sunday vs. 49ers

10 Bronco players were listed as "questionable" on the final injury report.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pat Surtain II is ready to go for the game Sunday night.

"Yep. That’s the plan," said the Broncos’ standout second-year cornerback.

And Jerry Jeudy looks like he will have a good shot to play, too, against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I feel pretty good. Not too bad at all," said Jeudy, who joins Courtland Sutton as one of the Broncos’ top two receivers. "It’s up to the coaches. I hope I play but it’s up to the coaches. Game-time decision."

Surtain and Jeudy are two of the 10 Broncos players listed as “questionable” for the game against the 49ers. Those two players each suffered first-half injuries last week in a 16-9 win against Houston and didn’t return. Surtain had a shoulder injury.

"It was just a slight (rotator cuff) sprain," Surtain said. "Nothing too major. It was about feeling it and managing it and seeing how the week went."

Jeudy was driven into the ground while attempting to catch a flea-flicker pass from quarterback Russell Wilson.

"I don’t know if I landed on the ball," Jeudy said. "Mostly, I just felt squished. I can’t really tell if the ball was underneath me or not."

KJ Hamler was also listed as questionable but he was a full participant in practice and said he’s playing Sunday. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (questionable with calf, knee) is also expected to make his 2022-season debut.

