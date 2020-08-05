Broncos plan for full season, clarify refund policy amid coronavirus concerns

The Broncos are planning for a full schedule of 10 games at Empower Field at Mile High in 2020.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have announced their ticking procedures and refund policies in advance of upcoming 2020 season ticket deadlines.

In a letter sent to season ticket holders, the Broncos said they are planning for a full home schedule of eight regular-season games and two preseason games at Empower Field at Mile High.

"As we all look forward to getting back to football soon, we also understand the uncertainty you may be feeling with the current environment surrounding COVID-19," reads the letter from the Broncos. "Our No. 1 priority is your health and well-being, and we are focused on preparing for a full schedule with increased safety measures for you."

"If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, season ticket members will receive their choice of a full refund or account credit of the season ticket purchase price for any impacted games."

Fans who buy tickets through the NFL’s licensed ticketing partner channels (Ticketmaster, SeatGeek or StubHub) will continue to be protected during the 2020 season.

Broncos season ticket-holders have a Thursday, June 4 deadline for reserved seats and and Thursday, June 11 deadline for United Club members.

> You can read the full letter from the Denver Broncos to season ticket holders below.

Broncos Season Ticket Members,

The announcement of the National Football League’s 2020 schedule this week marks an exciting time for the Denver Broncos, our fans and especially you as a valued season ticket member.

Our team has been hard at work to prepare for a successful season, building off a strong finish last year with a productive free agency and NFL Draft. The Broncos’ 2020 home schedule features four regular-season games against playoff teams from a year ago, traditional AFC West rivalries and some of the NFL’s biggest stars making a trip to Empower Field at Mile High.

As we all look forward to getting back to football soon, we also understand the uncertainty you may be feeling with the current environment surrounding COVID-19. Our No. 1 priority is your health and well-being, and we are focused on preparing for a full schedule with increased safety measures for you.

Our decisions will be based on the latest advice of public health officials and medical professionals to ensure our compliance with all local and league recommendations. Just as we’ve done for the NFL Draft and our virtual offseason program, we will be prepared to make whatever adjustments are necessary to conduct our games in the safest manner possible.

While we currently expect and are planning for a full home schedule of eight regular-season games and two preseason contests, we wanted to outline our refund policy and ticketing procedures ahead of our upcoming deadlines on Thursday, June 4 (reserved), and Thursday, June 11 (United Club).

If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, season ticket members will receive their choice of a full refund or account credit of the season ticket purchase price for any impacted games.

Our annual Seat Improvement Process, which provides you with the opportunity to upgrade your seats, will begin on Tuesday, May 26 (United Club Accounts), and Monday, June 8 (Reserved Accounts). Your specific date and time to view available seats will be communicated with you later this month.

As a reminder, you will continue to be protected when buying tickets through the NFL’s licensed ticketing partner channels (i.e., Ticketmaster, SeatGeek or StubHub).

A list of frequently asked questions can be found by visiting DenverBroncos.com/tickets/faq/covid19. This page will be updated regularly with the latest fan and safety information.

Our organization will continue to be flexible and adjust as necessary to this unprecedented situation. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our customer service team.

In closing, your dedication and loyalty to the Broncos during this uncertain time has inspired our entire organization. We truly appreciate your support and can’t wait to see you at Empower Field at Mile High this fall.

Please continue to stay safe, and Go Broncos!

Broncos Ticketing Department

tickets@broncos.nfl.net

