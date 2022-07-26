A batch of Broncos single-game tickets are about to go on sale

The Broncos have sold out 393 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 1970.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will release a "limited inventory" of single-game tickets for the 2022 season beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.

The Broncos said ticket availability will vary, but a limited number of tickets will be available for all games.

The Broncos have a variety of price levels in the inventory including full-price tickets, half-price tickets, ADA tickets and United Club seat tickets. A total of 2,000 half-price tickets per game will be available for purchase with a limit of four per household.

All full and half-price tickets will be available at Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com.

The Broncos open the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Empower Field at Mile High against the Dallas Cowboys.

All Broncos tickets for the 2022 season will be accessed through mobile ticketing. A rotating barcode will be active and required on all mobile devices to gain access at stadium gates as an additional security measure to safeguard tickets. The rotating barcode will change every 15 seconds, which will prevent screenshots from gaining entry.

For more information, fans can visit denverbroncos.com/tickets.

