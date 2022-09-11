They're back: Broncos bring back new uniform combo

The Broncos' experiment with white tops (and blue stripes) on blue pants (and orange stripes) lives on.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — They're back.

The Denver Broncos' first new uniform combo in a decade will make an unexpected return this weekend.

The Broncos announced the team will wear their blue pants and white jerseys for a second-straight game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The uniform combo was worn for the first time ever on Oct. 30 when the Broncos earned a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Even without the uniform's stripes matching colors, Broncos captains Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton, Justin Simmons, Bradley Chubb and Brandon McManus chose to wear the new combo during a branding meeting before the team's trip to London.

“I know a lot of guys love the blue on blue that we get to wear or even the blue jerseys with the white pants,’’ said Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons. “I think just switching it up a little bit—I know a lot of guys liked the combos. … Depending on who's wearing the white jerseys (in practice), guys notice.

Russ and some of the other guys noticed. They are like, ‘Hey, those look pretty good. Is there any chance we could probably make that happen?’ They asked around, and I guess they made it happen. So going to wear them on Sunday and I'm excited. I’m thinking it will be cool. A look that we haven't had in a while, but I think it looks pretty cool.”

They're backkkkkkk!



We're 1-0 in the new uniform combo, so we thought we'd run it back for #DENvsTEN. pic.twitter.com/9VhO4hpTww — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 9, 2022

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.