CANTON, Ohio — The Denver Broncos will play the Atlanta Falcons in the 2019 Hall of Fame Game, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The Hall of Fame Game will take place Thursday, Aug. 1, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame Game will be the first event of the 2019 Pro Bowl Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week where Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former cornerback Champ Bailey are set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is set for Saturday, Aug. 3.

“With Mr. Bowlen and Champ Bailey part of this year’s induction class, it’s an honor for the Broncos to play in the Hall of Fame Game,” Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of Broncos fans in Canton, and it’s also special for us to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season. Football-wise, it gives our team an extra week of training camp and additional practices that we’ll use to our advantage.”

Tickets for the 2019 Hall of Fame Game and Enshrinement Ceremony go on sale Friday, March 15, at 8 a.m. mountain time at ProFootballHOF.com/Tickets .

The Hall of Fame Game with the Broncos and Falcons will air Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. on NBC and 9NEWS.

The Broncos are making their fourth all-time appearance in the Hall of Fame Game and first since 2004.

