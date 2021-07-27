What you need to know before attending Broncos Training Camp

The Denver Broncos will have 12 practices where fans can watch the team at UCHealth Training Center.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos Country, are you ready?

Fans can get their first good look at the 2021 team starting Wednesday.

The Denver Broncos’ 2021 Training Camp will have 12 practices open to the public for free at UCHealth Training Center beginning Wednesday, July 27, through Thursday, Aug. 19.

While practices are free and open to the public, no autographs will be permitted due to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. ahead of the team's practices that will run from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. All attending fans must agree to the Fan Health Promise via a digital signature before entering UCHealth Training Center.

2021 Training Camp Schedule

Wednesday, July 28

Thursday, July 29

Friday, July 30

Saturday, July 31 (limited access)

Monday, Aug. 2

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Friday, Aug. 6

Saturday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Thursday, Aug. 19

This year’s camp will also feature a welcome back to football celebration called "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" on July 31 that will be invite only with limited public access.

Training Camp Fan Information

Parking

Parking is located adjacent to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at 13403 Broncos Parkway on a first-come, first-serve basis. The parking area is open beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Admission

Practices are free and open to the public for viewing beginning Wednesday, July 28. Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

Seating

The seating area is on a natural grass surface with a very limited amount of shade, so please bring proper footwear, clothing and sunscreen.

Bag Policy

The Broncos' clear bag policy will be in effect for all practices.

Lawn Chairs & Umbrellas

Lawn chairs and umbrellas of any size are not be allowed.

For more information about parking and prohibited items, click/tap here.

